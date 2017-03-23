Small School Teacher Wins Big Award For Innovative Teaching In Science.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSSEY, Iowa -- Drawers that don`t open because of keys lost decades ago, "This one is locked," said Twin Cedars High School Science teacher Mauree Haage. Others hanging on by duct tape and science lab stations beyond repair after five decades.

First year Twin Cedars science teacher Mauree Haage knew she was in for a challenge from the start. "Our sinks don`t drain very well and so they back up easily. I had a couple of boys with a plunger plunging our sinks," said Haage.

Despite the problems, she persisted. "I came to Twin Cedars because I knew I could help these kids." Junior Hannah Bonnett says she found fun ways to get the attention of her students. "She makes class lively so everyone gets really involved." One way is through comical memes with science themes around the classroom. Haage said, "It brought it to their level. They really like it and they laughed at first. They thought I was crazy at first but they remember it." Her classroom may be fun but it also needs proper equipment. Junior student Payton Kelderman said, "They have rust on it and just really outdated."

Mrs. Haage submitted a video to a national contest through the National Science Teachers Association that awards thousands of dollars to schools using innovative techniques despite the lack of resources. Haage said, "We are also unique in the fact that 50% of our students are free and reduced lunch."

Twin Cedars, which has a total middle and high school population of around two-hundred won the award which is given to one of eighteen districts across the country. Bonnett said, "I was surprised because it's such a small school. You wouldn`t think we'd have an advantage to get these kinds of things."

Mrs. Haage says the majority of the room hasn't been altered since the moon landing in 1969. With the $3,000 some of her worries of an overdue makeover are gone. "I'd like to put the money towards being able to fix up the lab stations and get probeware to where we can go down to the creek and take samples and do experiments with stuff around us."

Mrs. Haage also received a separate grant of $4,500 which she'll use to purchase laptops and a weather station for her students.