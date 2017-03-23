“Texting Bill” Moves Closer to Governor’s Desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A bill that will make it easier for police to ticket you for distracted driving has cleared a major hurdle at the statehouse.

On Wednesday night the State Senate passed a bill banning the use of certain functions of electronic devices while driving. That includes texting, web browsing, playing games and checking social media. The bill stops short of a full "hands free" law that would ban the use of any electronic device that is hand held while driving.

The bill now heads to the Iowa House. Lawmakers in the House are already advancing a bill that does call for a "hands free" law. Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer says the Republican caucus will review both plans before deciding which to advance.