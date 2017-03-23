× Two Bodies Found in Boone Home

BOONE, Iowa — Boone Police are now investigating the deaths of two people found in a home.

Police reported finding a body in a home in the 1600 block of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue around 9:55pm on Wednesday. On Thursday when they were searching the home a second body was found.

Police aren’t releasing the name of either decedent at this time. They also haven’t labeled the deaths as homicides. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the death investigation.