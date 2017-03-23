Victims’ Families Speak Out Against Malpractice Award Limits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Family members of the victims of medical malpractice gathered at the State Capitol on Thursday to speak out against a bill they say would do nothing but further victimize those injured by doctors' mistakes.

The bill seeks to put a cap on the amount of damages a victim can receive in a medical malpractice lawsuit at $250,000. Opponents argue the number is an arbitrary figure that protects hospitals and doctors at the expense of patients they injure.

Ingrid Gerling's daughter suffered permanent nerve damage to her arm during a botched delivery. "This was not my fault, this was not my husband's fault and this was definitely not my daughter's fault," the West Burlington mother says, "Why should we be left to be paying for the doctor's mistakes?"

Kelly Denham's son suffered a traumatic brain injury while undergoing heart surgery as a teenager. She says her malpractice lawsuit award allows her to be a full-time caregiver for her son. Without that award she says her son would likely have to be institutionalized.

"Doctors are human and they make mistakes," she says, " No amount of money compensates for what we lost but the money we received in our settlement keeps him at home with the people he loves."

The bill has already passed the State Senate. It is still up for consideration in the Iowa House.