POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Local advocacy groups want to inform immigrants and refugees in Iowa of their rights.

On Saturday, they will hold meetings with individuals wanting information and legal services. Counselors will help them make a plan for their families on what to do in a moment of crisis. This includes details about current immigration changes going on in the U.S.

The meetings begin at 9 a.m. at Polk County Crisis and Advocacy Services.