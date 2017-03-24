Blackbird Investments Gets Recommendation to Develop 5th and Court, Walnut Property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The property that stretches from 5th and Court to 5th and Walnut is ready for a facelift.

That's what Mandelbaum Properties thought too, working on a plan for over a year that included apartments, a new garage, and a movie theater. However, last Friday a last-minute proposal from rival Blackbird Investments got the city's attention. It also got Des Moines’ Economic Development Team’s blessing.

“The Blackbird project brings an interesting housing type that is untapped in this market,” said Economic Development Director Erin Olson-Douglas.

The plan features a 35-floor residential co-op, meaning apartment ownership via shares of the building, rather than rental. City officials recommended Blackbird for the project to the city council on Friday morning.

“We’ve been working on this around the clock. We’re bringing home ownership to downtown. We want to retain the people who are maybe looking out in the suburbs,” said Rachel Wegmann, Marketing Director for Blackbird.

Wegmann says the project brings more than just the tower, including a 150-room hotel, a live music venue, and, like the Mandelbaum plan, a rebuilt parking garage.

“Just walking down the street and kind of taking in the whole ambiance and hearing some live music being played and having that opportunity to have more patio space is going to be great in the summer time,” said Wegmann.

Blackbird also wants to make some big aesthetic changes to the area, and hopes the garage’s facade is going to become a destination.

“We’ve set aside $2 million to have the side of the parking garage wall be a point of interest. It's going to be an art display…a parking garage, usually, you don’t think of them being pretty, but we want all of downtown as attractive as possible,” said Wegmann.

One of the other reasons economic development is recommending the Blackbird project to the city council is that they say the timeline is more aggressive.

The plan calls for the garage to be done in 2018, the hotel in 2019, and fully complete by 2021.

However, this is not a done deal; while the council generally takes the city's recommendation, they could still go with Mandelbaum.

There have been questions regarding whether Blackbird is spreading itself too thin. The company is also working on developing the old Younkers and Wilkins sites.

The council votes on the project on April 3rd.