× Brunnier in Bloom Celebrates Spring at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — At Iowa State University’s Museum, Brunnier Gallery is celebrating the spring season.

The ninth annual Brunnier in Bloom features floral arrangements inspired by works of art in the gallery.

“This event showcases the talents of floral designers as they are challenged to create arrangements inspired by works of art on exhibition in the Brunnier Art Museum,” said Nancy Gebhart, Educator of Visual Literacy and Learning for the University Museums. “Visitors will be able to cast their vote for the People’s Choice award and participate in a silent auction and raffle for prizes donated by local businesses.”

The event serves as a fund raiser for the museums, which offer admission and many programs free of charge.

“I hear a lot from the florists that participate that they love it because they’re allowed to be completely and freely creative,” said Gebhart. “They can do whatever they want, they’re not defined by the customer in this case. It gives them a very creative outlet to show what they can do in flower.”

The opening Flowers After Hours event runs from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. The floral exhibits can also be seen on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. On Sunday, ISU Landscape Architect Chris Sawhacker will give a presentation on designing a home landscape.