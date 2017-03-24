Dubuque Officer Saves 7-Year-Old From Burning Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- A Dubuque officer's quick thinking saved a boy from a house fire earlier this week.

The 7-year-old had to leap from a second story window after all other exits were blocked by the flames.

Officer Dane Cox is credited with the rescue, but as KWWL's Shirley Descorbeth reports, he remains humble and says saving the boy was a team effort.

"I could see a lot of black smoke throughout the front window, and there was a screen on the window, and I could see the outline of a little kid," said Cox.

The boy's mother and another person ran out, but her young son and his dog were trapped inside by thick smoke.

"It looked like he was holding a stuffed animal, then I realized it was his pet dog," said Cox.

Officers coached the boy through dropping the dog down to be caught before it was his turn to escape the house.

"Your instinct is to run in, run in, do what you can, but we just had training last week and you don't run in, 'cause when there's that much smoke you're just gonna be another person for the fire department to drag out," Cox explained.

The boy was treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay. Officer Cox says everyone can learn from this incident, suggesting families have planned escape routes in case of fire.