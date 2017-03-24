Eastern Iowan with Autism Sparks Success by Starting His Own Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Autism Awareness Month starts next week, and local advocates say employers should consider putting more disabled men and women on the payroll.

A man in eastern Iowa is doing even more, by starting his own business. WQAD's Megan Noe visited Daniel Toops and his mother to find out how Daniel used hard work and his own determination to help create the company.

"He knows what to do. So everything has steps, and it's repetitive, and that, for him, is comfort," said Daniel's mother Katherine. "He understands what comes next. He doesn't like surprises."

Katherine never imagined her son's firestarter business would become a full-time job.

Daniel has autism and obsessive compulsive disorder and rarely speaks, but over the past two years he has become quite the businessman.

"As a person with a disability, it's very hard to find a job," said Katherine. "Now that he's 21, he will no longer be in school, and he needs something to do during the day and something that he enjoys."

Five days a week, Daniel creates his firestarters--made with egg cartons, shredded paper, and dryer lint--that are used to help light campfires or grills.

Last year, he sold 2800 bags of them at campgrounds and hardware stores.

"That's what sells the product, is Daniel's story. Once they find out he's a person with a disability, there's a personal touch, and so many people's lives are touched by others with disabilities, but it's in a positive way," said Katherine.

As the company grows, so does Daniel's independence.

"When Daniel was first diagnosed, I was thinking, 'what a tragedy, poor me.' This is not how I expected his life to be, our life to be, but we're very proud because we have three children and Daniel's the first one fully employed," Katherine laughed. "That, I think, is funny!"

Daniel's story also proves there is ability in all of us.

Katherine says the goal is to eventually hire other workers with disabilities.

JT FireStarters can be found at several locations in central Iowa. Find all locations here.