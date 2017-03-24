FBI Conducting Investigation Into Pipeline Vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa -- After another report of vandalism on the Dakota Access Pipeline, federal authorities are joining the investigation.

Officials in Sioux County released details of the damages discovered at sites near Hospers.

At two locations, investigators say someone tried to burn holes into above-ground valves. Both areas have been secured by county deputies.

The FBI is conducting an investigation that includes vandalism found in South Dakota and the incidents in Iowa.

This includes the incident that was discovered earlier this month in Mahaska County. Authorities believe a cutting torch was used to cut a small hole into a section of pipeline that is above ground. The company has yet to begin pumping oil through the pipeline, and security has been increased at the sites hit by vandals.