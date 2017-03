Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A construction accident forced some evacuations in Davenport on Friday.

Fire officials say around 8 a.m. a gas line was hit in the downtown area. Several businesses along Brady Street were evacuated as a precaution and traffic was detoured from the area.

Mid-American Energy says a contractor hit the gas line while working on the sewer system. Employees were able to shut off the leak, and no one was injured. However, the mishap could delay the construction project.