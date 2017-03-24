Friday Permit Allows Keystone Pipeline to Proceed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- The State Department issued a permit on Friday to allow the Keystone Pipeline project to proceed.

The permit reverses the Obama administration's decision to block the controversial oil pipeline.

On Friday, President Trump called it "the first of many infrastructure projects" that he would approve in order to put more Americans to work.

"We're working out the final details as we speak. It's gonna be an incredible pipeline, greatest technology known to man--or woman--and, frankly, we're very proud of it," said the president.

In 2015, the State Department concluded the project would create about 42,000 jobs.