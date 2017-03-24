Iowa Lawmakers React to Delay in Healthcare Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa's congressional delegation is reacting to Friday's delay in the vote on the healthcare bill that would replace Obamacare.

David Young supported the decision to pull the bill. In a statement, he wrote, "Bottom line - we need laws that work for all Americans and for all patients - not just some. It is a fundamental principle that repeal, reforms and fixes to our healthcare are done in the right way, for the right reasons, and in the right amount of time it takes to ensure we avoid the mistakes of seven years ago."

Iowa Republican Congressman Rod Blum tweeted he was supportive of the decision to pull the bill, saying "let's fix this and drive down healthcare costs for hardworking Americans."

Steve King would have voted yes, but voiced his opinion after the bill was pulled, tweeting, "Now then bring to the House floor HR 175, the FULL ObamaCare repeal. Rip it ALL out by the roots!"

This is King's own bill that would get rid of Obamacare even without a replacement.