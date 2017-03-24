× Iowa Senate Approves Voter ID Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Senate signed off on a bill Thursday night to solve a problem Democrats say doesn’t exist.

Senate Democrats rallied against the voter ID bill but weren’t able to stop it.

“You know O.J.’s still looking for the real murderer, and I’m still looking for the three to five million people who voted illegally in the last election,” said State Senator David Johnson, a Democrat from Osceola County.

The bill requires voters to show an ID in order to cast a ballot. Anyone without an ID would be able to get one for free.

It also allows 17-year-olds to vote in a primary election as long as they turn 18 before the general election.

One other change is that it reduces the time frame for early voting from 40 days to 29.

The measure now goes back to the House to work out differences between the versions approved in each chamber.