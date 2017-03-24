× New Casey’s Store Under Construction in Pella as Several Others Set to Close

PELLA, Iowa — A new Casey’s store in Pella is coming along, which means three other stores are closer to closing.

The first Casey’s location set to close is at the corner of Washington and Broadway; the store will close its doors on April 9th, and the property will be donated to the Pella Historical Society.

On April 16th, the store at Main and Washington will close, followed by the store on Oskaloosa Street on April 23rd.

A larger Casey’s store is under construction at the corner of Main and Union, and is scheduled to open for business in May.

Not everyone in Pella is happy with the new location, though, with critics saying it would lead to traffic congestion in the area.

41.408033 -92.916405