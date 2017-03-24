× Oskaloosa Fighting to Keep J.C. Penney Store Open

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa community is fighting to keep its JC Penney store open.

The store is one of four Iowa locations set to close.

A petition to keep the store open was started on ipetitions.com, and has received nearly 470 signatures since it went live.

Most comments on the page argue it is the only option for quality clothing in town. Others say if the Ottumwa store also closes, more customers would go to the Oskaloosa location.

Time to keep the store open is running out, as stores will begin closing sales in April and will close their doors in June.

