× Police Identify People Found Deceased in Boone Home

BOONE, Iowa — Boone police have released the names of two people found deceased on Wednesday.

Joyce Richeson, 68, and Jason Richeson, 39, were found deceased in a home in the 1600 block of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue.

A handgun was also found inside the home, but the victims’ manner of death has not yet been released, pending official autopsy results.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.