Protesters Gather Outside Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A circus in Des Moines is being met with protests.

The Za-Ga-Zig Shrine circus is putting on multiple shows at the Iowa State Fairgrounds this weekend. Before each show, protesters say they will fight for the animals' rights and want to inspire others to join their cause.

"We're not here to aggravate them or condemn them. We're just here to plant seeds so that they will go ahead, look on social media, we have literature if they ask, and to go ahead and see what it is. And we're asking them to ask these establishments who hold these circuses to stop using animals," said animal rights activist Rita Mason.

Similar protests contributed to the end of the "greatest show on Earth." Earlier this year, the Ringling Bros. Circus announced it will close after nearly 150 years in operation. The last shows are scheduled for May.