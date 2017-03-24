× Reggie’s Sleepout Coming to Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa — On Saturday night, Reggie’s Sleepout will be coming to Ames night for the first time.

Around 1,000 people are expected to camp out in sleeping bags and cardboard boxes on the football field, and anyone planning to attend is reminded that tents and spikes will not be allowed on the field.

Reggie’s Sleepout will raise funds for three agencies in Ames: Youth and Shelter Services, Access Assault Care Center, and the Emergency Residence Project.

The effort had some help from Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard and Iowa State Alumni President Jeff Johnson, who made a video with Ames’ McFarland Clinic, to promote the event.

Registration will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday with activities getting underway around 6 p.m. There will also be a talent shot and a competition for the best boxed-in design for cardboard houses to sleep in.

Fore more information about the event, take a look at the Reggie’s Sleepout website.