SWCC Advances to National Championship Game

DANVILLE, IL – The SWCC Spartans are just 1 win away from their first national championship. SWCC beat Richard Bland Friday night 70-62 in the NJCAA Final Four.

Broderic Thomas scored 19 points to lead the way, Jordan Johnson added 15.

SWCC is now 35-1 on the season. They play Saturday night at 7:30 for the title.