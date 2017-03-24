× The Walking Fed Food Drive Benefits Local Iowans

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A unique food drive is underway as people work to collect donations for a local food bank.

Zombies and volunteers are accepting donations at Valley West Mall for the Walking Fed Zombie food drive.

Lazer 103.3 held a radio-thon to get the word out, and the owner of Jay’s CD and Hobby is helping the drive by matching donations. They hope the zombie theme will bring in more people.

“The Food Bank of Iowa is a great opportunity and a great charity to support year round, but it’s especially now in the spring as we go into the summer, we’ve got a lot of people who depend on programs like after school programs, preschool programs, that are getting food that now that they’re–whether they’re out of the spring break or going into the summer months–they’re not gonna have the opportunity for some of those programs, and that means those people lean on the Food Bank of Iowa a little bit more, and that’s why the food bank needs our help a little bit more,” said Jason Shreve, owner of Jay’s CD and Hobby.

“The Walking Dead has really been big for the last eight years, comic book-wise, TV show-wise, and it’s one of those things that kinda caught Walking Fed, we can kinda play on the zombie aspect and you get a message out there that people might actually listen to,” said Lazer 103.3 brand manager Ryan Patrick.

The event runs until 6 p.m. at Valley West Mall, and donations can be dropped off at any Jay’s CD and Hobby locations until 7 p.m.