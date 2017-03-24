× Two Bodies Found at Boone Home; Police Considering Deaths ‘Suspicious’

BOONE, Iowa – An investigation is in underway in Boone after two bodies were found in a home and officials say they are treating the deaths as “suspicious.”

The first body was discovered just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. While the Boone Police Department was working the case, officers discovered another body in the home on Thursday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help police.

The bodies were found at a home in the 1600 block of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue.

Autopsies on both bodies will be performed as early as Friday morning but police say they can’t release much information right now as the investigation is still ongoing.

All officers will tell us is that this is not common for Boone.

“No it’s certainly not something that happens often in Boone, thankfully. It’s a very nice community…so we’re gonna work diligently with the DCI to get to the bottom of what happened,” said Chief John Wiebold of the Boone Police Department.

As of now the deaths have not been labeled as homicides.

If you have any information on the case contact the Boone Police Department.