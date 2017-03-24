Two Suspects Identified in Drive-By Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police say they have identified the suspects in two drive-by shootings that took place in less than 24 hours.

Detectives said a duplex apartment was targeted by the gunmen.

Channel 13's Jerad Giottonini visited the home, but nobody answered the door to comment. However, a neighbor recounted what he heard when the gunshots rang out on Thursday night and again Friday morning after the duplex was allegedly targeted by gunmen.

Dennis Alcala has lived in a neighboring duplex for seven years. Still shaken up, he said this is the first time he has ever heard gunshots so close to home.

"This morning at 9:30, I just got out of the shower and was in the kitchen, and my wife was still in the shower and I hear a whole lot of bang-bang-bang-bang,” said Alcala, describing Friday morning's shooting.

Alcala said he heard four rounds of gunfire during the first shooting on Thursday night.

"We come out the side door and walk to the front. Neighbor was coming out saying the house just got shot at," Alcala said. “One went through the window, one went through the door and hit the dog in the head."

Alcala said he is scared for his life.

"This is my sanctuary of safety and when my family and my grandkids are here and stuff, they'll never come here again," he said.

On any given day, 15-20 children go outside to play in front of Alcala's home.

"When they shot the back of the house up, back here, the bullets went clear through the house and out the front door, and they went right over to where those kids play," Alcala said.

Police say the owners of the targeted apartment do not know why shots were fired at their home.

The pit bull that was shot is expected to live, and police have identified suspects in the case but have not yet made any arrests.