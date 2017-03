× Valley Southwoods High School Principals Suspended

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Both the Principal and Vice Principal at Valley Southwoods High School on are paid leave as a complaint concerning them is investigated.

Principal Mitch Kuhnert and Associate Principal Bryan Stearns were placed on leave Friday.​

A school spokesperson would not say what the complaint entailed but did say that it is standard procedure for an administrator to be placed on leave until an investigation is complete.