West Elm’s Downtown Location Will Include Shopping and Apartment Units

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Another new addition to Des Moines' East Village is coming soon.

West Elm, the home and living retailer, plans to open a Des Moines location at 219 East Grand Avenue. The store will be located on the first floor of the building, and the upper floors will be comprised of 98 apartment units.

"West Elm is opening a facility here, and that will be the first national retailer that's on the ground, and I think that will both encourage more local stores to open and it will also encourage more local stores to stay open later or stay open on the weekends, because there is going to be more foot traffic coming down for that national retailer. So that's a positive thing," said Chris Lorang, of Capital Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center.

The facility is scheduled to open this fall.