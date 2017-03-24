List of Republicans Who Are Opposing the Obamacare Repeal Bill

The House Republican bill to repeal Obamacare hangs in a delicate balance as concerned GOP lawmakers publicly come out to express their opposition to the legislation.

The bill needs a simple majority — or 216 — to be approved in the House. With no Democrats expected to support the proposal in its current form, House Speaker Paul Ryan can afford to lose no more than 21 Republicans

According to CNN’s ongoing whip count, 27 House Republicans have flat-out said they will vote against the current version of the bill, while 4 more have indicated they are likely to oppose it. That’s 31 lawmakers opposed to or leaning against the bill.

The following whip count continues to be updated as news develops.

No

1. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Florida) — “I plan to vote no.”

2. Tom Garrett (Virginia) — “Right now I’m a no. I’m a firm no.”

3. Mark Meadows (North Carolina) — The Freedom Caucus chairman remains against the bill.

4. Rob Wittman (Virginia) — “I do not think this bill will do what is necessary for the short and long-term best interests of Virginians and therefore, I must oppose it.”

5. Dave Brat (Virginia) — “I can’t support.”

6. Andy Harris (Maryland) — Opposes in its current form

7. Tom Massie (Kentucky) — Tweet 3/22: Hell no

8. Ted Yoho (Florida) — “I could not support the bill as it is right now.”

9. Justin Amash (Michigan)

10. Raul Labrador (Idaho)

11. Warren Davidson (Ohio) — “If we called the votes today, I would be a no.”

12. Paul Gosar (Arizona) — Told CNN on 3/17 he can’t support the bill “in its current form.”

13. Scott Perry (Pennsylvania) — Told CNN on 3/17: “I whip no, and I’m open for discussion. I want to be part of the team. I want to be part of the solution.”

14. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania) — Facebook post 3/19: “I have concluded that, although the American Health Care Act focuses on several much-needed reforms to our health care system, in its current form I cannot support this legislation.”

15. John Katko (New York) — “Despite some promising reforms, I do not support the proposal before the House in its current form.”

16. Walter Jones (North Carolina) — Said Congress needs to slow down; on 3/21 when asked by reporters if he’s going to vote no, he replied, “Absolutely.”

17. Jim Jordan (Ohio) — Told CNN’s Manu Raju he is a “no” on 3/21, he has been very critical and introduced “clean repeal” bill

18. Ted Budd (North Carolina) – On 3/21 – “As currently written, I cannot support the American Health Care Act.”

19. Leonard Lance (New Jersey) — Told reporters on 3/21: “I’m a no.”

20. Mo Brooks (Alabama) — Told reporters on 3/20: “‎I like where we are and as you know, I believe this is a really bad bill for the United States of America, and I think we are going to kill it.”

21. Frank LoBiando (New Jersey) – Statement 3/22: “Simply put, this bill does not meet the standards of what was promised; it is not as good as or better than what we currently have. Accordingly, I will vote no on this healthcare plan.”

22. David Young (Iowa) – Statement 3/22: “While the American Health Care Act, legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, is a very good start, it does not yet get it right and therefore I cannot support it in its’ present form.”

23. Dan Donovan (New York) – Statement 3/22: “The legislation would also have a harmful impact on senior citizens.”

24. Charlie Dent (Pennsylvania) – Statement 3/22: “I believe this bill, in its current form, will lead to the loss of coverage and make insurance unaffordable for too many Americans, particularly for low-to-moderate income and older individuals.”

25. Jamie Herrera Beutler (Washington) — Told CNN on 3/23 — “But we can do better than the current House replacement plan, and I cannot support it in its current form.”

26. Mark Amodei (Nevada) – Tweet 3/23 — “We’ve done our homework. We’ve closed on the issue in preparation for a vote tonight. I’m a no on the #AHCA”

27. Andy Biggs (Arizona) – Statement 3/23 – “I cannot support anything less than a clean repeal of Obamacare”

Leans no or has very serious concerns

1. Trent Franks (Arizona)

2. Louie Gohmert (Texas) — “Just one thing is not going to fix it”

3. Mark Sanford (South Carolina) — “Lean no.”

4. Ken Buck (Colorado) — “I’m leaning against this bill as it stands now,” he told CNN’s John Berman.