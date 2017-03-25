× All Patients Moved in to New University of Iowa Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The new University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is now full of patients.

Officials say all pediatric inpatient units are now moved in to the facility, after the final patients and their families arrived on Saturday morning.

The hospital was several years in the making and cost more than $360 million. The facility features MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound equipment designed specifically for kids.

