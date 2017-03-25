Amanda the Panda Volunteer Celebrates 20 Years of Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local woman is celebrating 20 years of service with a grief counseling organization.

"It's, like, a really special thing, and especially to volunteer so much time and knowledge to this, ya know, after so much time is really special, and I think it takes a special kind of person to be able to do that," said Tyler Stodghill with Amanda the Panda.

The Amanda the Panda organization holds grief camps for families struggling with the death of a loved one. This weekend, Kelly Lester--dubbed the tie-dye queen--is working her 40th camp, and says there is no place she would rather be.

"The best part about camp is when you come and the campers come, and you see these kids' faces and they're usually a little tight, they're a little worried, a little scared, and they think they're gonna be forced to talk about whoever died. But by the end of camp, it's like a weight has been lifted from them," said Kelly.

To celebrate the 20 year anniversary, other camp counselors made Kelly a poster showing everyone she has helped over the years.