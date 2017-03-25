ARL: Rusty the Dog and Upcoming Events

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday's Animal Rescue League segment, Lisa Kelderman stopped by with 16-year-old Rusty the dog! Rusty is just one of the animals up for adoption at the ARL. Lisa also talked about some of the organization's upcoming events; further details can be found below.
Flyball Demo and Fun Day
ARL Main Second Chance Ranch
Saturday, April 1st
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
$10 per dog
Midcourt Mutts
Wells Fargo Arena
Saturday, April 1st
Doors at 5:45 p.m., game starts at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $14
Lost and Found Pets
Steps on what to do if pets are lost or found outside