EF0 Tornado Hits Washington State

VANCOUVER, Washington -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Washington on Friday afternoon.

Experts say an EF0 tornado touched down near the city of Vancouver around 3 p.m. Wind speeds ranged between 65-85 miles per hour, which was enough to damage trees and homes in the area.

"Like a big canopy flying in the air like a big umbrella, so it just freaked me out! So I called my husband right away and like, 'I think a tornado just went through here.' I think it was really bizarre, I was freaking out," said resident Kathy Mills.

Nobody was injured in the storm, but plenty of cleanup now has to be done in the city.