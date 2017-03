Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Curtis Stinson is an all-time great player for the Iowa Energy. He's the teams all-time leader in points, assists, and steals.

Saturday night the Energy honored Stinson by retiring his jersey. Number 10 is in the rafters at Wells Fargo Arena.

The former Cyclone, who's now 34 years old, played 6 years with the Energy.