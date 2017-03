Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- On Thursday, the Ames Fire Department said goodbye to fallen firefighter Steve Buser.

Buser, 51, died as a result of a medical emergency while working out at the department last week. He had served as an Ames firefighter since 1999 and was trained as an EMT and a certified CPR and defibrillator instructor.

During the funeral services, Buser was remembered for the humor he brought as a regular on RAGBRAI.

Buser leaves behind a wife and daughter.