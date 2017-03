Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some local law enforcement will take a break from patrol this weekend to raise money for local organizations.

Members of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Des Moines Police Department will play some basketball ahead of the Iowa Energy game on Saturday.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa and the Iowa Crime Prevention Association are sponsoring Saturday night's Battle of the Badges. Ticket sales will go to help fund Crime Stoppers and ICPA.