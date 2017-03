× Perry Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Teen

PERRY, Iowa — Perry police are asking for assistance locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 17-year-old Austin Benshoof was reported missing on March 19th.

He is described as approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing about 135 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Benshoof’s location is asked to call Perry police at 515-465-4636.