Tama County Man Killed After Being Hit Trying to Cross Highway

TAMA, Iowa — A Tama County man has died after being hit by a car on Friday night.

According to KCRG and an Iowa State Patrol police report, Randolph Papakee Jr., 41, was killed after being hit by a minivan on Highway 30.

The report says Papakee and a female were trying to cross the highway when Papkee was hit by the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The woman made it across the road safely.