DES MOINES, Iowa -- March is National Nutrition Month, and Kelly Foley--owner of in-home care and assistance facility Right at Home--stopped by to talk about ways to maintain a healthy diet as you age.

Eating fruits and vegetables, multi-grains, and vitamin supplements are some of the best options to for nutritious, balanced meals.

Take a look at the full interview and visit rightathome.net/des-moines for more information.