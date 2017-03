Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday night, metro law enforcement agencies came together to honor one another and raise money for charity.

The Des Moines Police Department faced off against the Polk County Sheriff's Office in a friendly game of basketball at Wells Fargo Arena. The money raised will go towards Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa and the Iowa Crime Prevention Association.

Organizers estimate they raised about $6,000.