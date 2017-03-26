Boys and Girls Club Helps Kids Tell Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Telling time may not be easy for a lot of kids, as a new study shows approximately 75% of children do not know how to read an analog clock.

Lorne Fultonberg reported on the nationwide push to help change this.

"Everyone's so used to seeing digital, they all have cell phones and tablets so they don't have to look at a clock very often that's analog," said Caitlin Carnes of the Boys and Girls Club.

Carnes and the club are working to fix the problem because of low numbers on a time test the kids recently completed and because they know the children cannot always afford to get the time wrong.

"Only about 20% of our kids could tell time," said Carnes.

While the kids seem to be aware of the issue, Carnes still said she could not believe how they were running behind on the skill.

"Yeah, when I was growing up that was something that we learned. I don't know if that makes me old or not," she said.

Now, there is a new push with a new sense of urgency to learn the fundamental skill. As part of the nationwide program, each child who participated received a brand new analog watch specifically designed to help them learn.