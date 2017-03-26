× Des Moines Git-N-Go Robbed on Saturday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Git-N-Go convenience store was robbed on Saturday night, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Register reports the man entered the store located at 865 42nd Street around 11 p.m. and walked around the store before eventually approaching the counter. He then reportedly passed the clerk a note stating he wanted cash and was carrying a gun, and took out a taser. Police say the clerk handed over money from the cash drawer–approximately $120–and the robber drove away in a gold Camry.

The Register says the robber is described as a man in his late 40s or early 50s with a crooked nose and stubbly beard, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Police are still investigating the incident.