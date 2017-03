× Des Moines Police Searching for Suspect After Shots Fired Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for someone who fired gunshots overnight.

Officers heard five gunshots coming from an alley near the intersection of 16th Street and Carpenter Avenue and chased after a man they believed to be the shooter, but the suspect got away.

Police later found bullet casings and an unrelated gun in the alley.