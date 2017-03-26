Des Moines Register to Highlight Depth of Iowa’s Drunk Driving Problem

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Register is highlighting the depth of Iowa’s problem with drunk driving.

In the last 12 years, the Register says more than 1,000 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in the state. The Register also says approximately 132,000 drivers have been charged with driving while intoxicated–some of them more than once–and at least 222 drivers were accused of killing someone while drunk behind the wheel.

The reporter behind the story says she hopes these statistics make an impact.

“I hope that people realize there are alternatives to getting behind the wheel after you’ve been out drinking. We have Uber, we have taxis, you have designated drivers,” said Kathy Bolten. “These are preventable deaths, we just have to think ahead of time.”

Read more from Kathy in Monday’s edition of the Register.