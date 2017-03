× Drake Hires Niko Medved

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake has a new men’s basketball coach. The Bulldogs hire Niko Medved out of Furman.

Medved, 43, has spent the last four years at Furman. Before that, he was an assistant at Colorado State for six years.

Medved led Furman to a regular season conference championship this past season, and was named Southern Conference coach of the year.

Medved is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. He will be introduced at a press conference on Monday.