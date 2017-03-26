Easter Spending Expected to Beat Last Year’s Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- With Easter Sunday only three weeks away, many people may be looking forward to a basket filled with chocolate bunnies and Cadbury eggs.

Retailers are also excited for the holiday because--along with Christmas--Easter is one of the busiest shopping times of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation's annual survey, Easter spending is expected to reach over $18 billion this year. This would be a 6% increase over last year's record, with those celebrating spending an average of $152 each.

This money is not just spent on candy, though; experts say the number includes the cost to by a new Easter outfit.