DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday will be a big day for Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines.

The new 72,000 square foot building will open its doors on the eastern side of the medical campus. The Medical Plaza will be home to Broadlawns’ family health center, outpatient mental health clinic, and dental clinic.

Officials say the building is the result of several years of planning.