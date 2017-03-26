One Year Anniversary of Des Moines Police Officers’ Deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sunday marks one year since two Des Moines police officers were killed by a drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80.

Officers Carlos Puente-Morales and Susan Farrell were transporting a prisoner from Council Bluffs to Des Moines overnight when their car was struck head-on.

Police say 25-year-old Benjamin Beary was behind the wheel traveling westbound--going the wrong direction--on I-80 near mile marker 117; this is near the Grand Prairie Parkway interchange near Waukee.

Beary and the prisoner police were transporting--Tosha Hyatt--were also killed.

Investigators say Beary was nearly three times over the legal drinking limit and was traveling more than 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Since their deaths, questions have been raised about the safety of the interchange. Last month, the officers' families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against The Keg Stand in West Des Moines, where police say Beary was drinking before the crash.