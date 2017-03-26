Reggie’s Sleepout Come Rain or Shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- On Saturday, the 11th annual Reggie's Sleepout to raise awareness for youth homelessness was hosted at Iowa State University's Jack Trice Stadium.

Nearly 500 people pitched traditional tents and made shelters out of cardboard, tape, and rope to get a better understanding of the conditions--sometimes even worse than what they faced on Saturday--homeless people have to sleep in outside.

The goal was to raise about $100,000 for three local organizations that fight against homelessness in the metro.

Organizers said homelessness among youth is at an all-time high in Iowa, and events like Reggie's Sleepout put this problem to the forefront of community members' minds.

