Thousands Attend Guns and Hoses Hockey Match to Support Families of Fallen Officers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An event to raise money for the Iowa C.O.P.S. Organization--a group that assists the families of fallen officers--brought more than 3,000 people together on Sunday.

Members of the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department took to the ice in the Guns and Hoses hockey match.

"They're available 24/7, 365 to come out and help coworkers and fallen officers' families. Anything they need, they're there for them," said Guns and Hoses President Travis Hamilton, voicing support for the organization.

Last year alone, the metro buried five officers. One of those officers was Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin, who was gunned down in his patrol car.

Martin’s parents, Randy and Jane, were at Sundays match, and said organizations like C.O.P.S. are worth raising money for.

"They were there that morning, they were with us through the funeral, they have been with us since then," said Randy. "They are very supportive, they were the ones that guided us through everything. They gave us advice and helped us get through it as best we could."

"I don’t know where we would have been without their support," said Jane.

The Martins also said seeing smiling faces at community events like Guns and Hoses is what helps them and their family cope.

Sunday’s event honored those who have fallen and those who continue to put their lives on the line to protect our community. The firefighters won the hockey game, but they say there are no real losers.