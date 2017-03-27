× Ankeny Man Accused of Sending Explicit Snapchat Photos to Minor

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is charged with sending explicit photos to an underage girl.

Evan Berkland, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene materials to a minor, and enticing away a minor under 13.

Berkland is accused of using the social media app Snapchat to send an 11-year-old girl nude photos and to encourage her to meet him for sex. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week.