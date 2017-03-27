Cedar Rapids Still Waiting on Federal Funding for Flood Projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Cedar Rapids may have to wait a little longer for federal funding for flood projects.

The city was devastated by floods in 2008 and faced a similar threat last year. A $625 million flood protection plan was created, but the federal government has not allocated its $73 million share of the project.

Senator Joni Ernst says this is because the Army Corps of Engineers prioritizes coastal cities with higher property values.

"Our questions to the director, questions we've had to the Corps, is 'how do you weigh those lives in California more than you weigh the lives in Cedar Rapids?' So we'll keep pushing on the budget issues. This is going to be quite a process," said Senator Ernst.

The senator also says she hopes to see the funding within the next year.