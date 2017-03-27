Our First Live Interview: Drake Men’s Basketball Coach Niko Medved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The new Drake University men's basketball coach Niko Medved was introduced on Monday to a group of approximately 50 people at the school's Knapp Center.

Medved was previously at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, where he was employed for four years. He is known for his recruiting skills and was the 2017 Southern Conference Coach of the Year, after working at Colorado State University for six years.

His main goal at Drake is pretty clear, as he said, "I'm here to win."

Channel 13's John Sears talked to the Minnesota native about what he hopes to accomplish in his new position.

